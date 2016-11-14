Students protest possible tuition hike

Students from 23 CSU campuses are protesting the proposed tuition hike at the Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach, California.

The CSU Chancellor recently proposed raising tuition by 5 percent to partially make up for a shortfall in the budget.

“Students should not have to worry about paying tuition but rather passing their classes. Instead, many students are working two jobs and taking less of the required units,” said Rosa Barrientos, a student at Sacramento State. “Raising tuition would force students to pick up more hours of work and even less units, extending their graduation.”

The protest is organized by Students for Quality Education, a system-wide coalition of students who advocate for educational rights in public higher education. The protest will begin on Nov. 15 and continue through the 16th.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.