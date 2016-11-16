Editorial: Journalism trumps election



Filed under Editorials, Opinion

The field of journalism is facing a lot of uncertainty now that Donald Trump has been voted President-elect.



Trump has not taken kindly to many media outlets and has even gone as far as kicking a journalist out of one of his rallies.

It is unclear if this was a moment caused by being hot-headed or an attempt to censor the media, but it raises the question of what journalism will be during the Trump presidency.

Whether you support Trump or not, it is undeniable that the next four years are going to be interesting. And we are going to have to rely on the news industry to convey what is going on. Now more than ever, it is important to pay close attention to the credible news sources and media.

Here are some things we want everyone to be cognizant of in the future:

Read reliable news sources

It became clear during this election that not all news sources are reliable. And unfortunately, it became extremely clear that most are biased. It is more pressing than ever to read reliable news sources that aren’t just reporting one side of the issue. More importantly, read articles that aren’t trying to influence your opinion rather than report a story.



Stay informed

Being informed on everything that is going on will be critical during the Trump presidency. People seem to feel strongly for or against him, so word-of-mouth news and others opinions just aren’t going to cut it anymore. Doing personal research on the prevalent issues will lead to a better understanding of what is going on. Being informed on everything that is going on in the country, and everything that is rapidly changing, is extremely important.



Don’t make quick judgments

In other words, read the entire article not just the headline. Recently a Huffington Post article went viral because the headline claimed Bernie Sanders could still win, but was meant to address the issue of people reading articles. The comment section was flooded with people who still clearly didn’t read. Keeping an open mind rather than quickly dismissing emerging ideas benefits no one.

Although it is an uncertain time, relying on credible news sources to help remain informed on important issues can help navigate through the Trump Presidency. Journalism is more important than ever to bridge the gap between what people are saying, and what is actually going on.