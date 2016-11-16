Marxist group: Socialism would fix US politics

Photo credit: Ronnie Bolser

Socialism could be the answer to America’s broken political system, according to the Chico State Marxist Student Organization.

The group held a meeting Nov. 15 titled “How did Trump win and how to fight him.” The meeting gave an introduction to the ideals of socialism and how it is the answer to people disappointed in the election.

“The two party system only works on the basis of opposition,” Jake Garrett, who led the meeting, said.

The Chico State Marxist Student Organization is a small group on campus, but they look at the frustration among many Chico State students as an opportunity to spread their message.

Elizabeth Helmer can be reached at [email protected] or @lizzhelmer on Twitter