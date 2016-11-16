Briggs drops below perfect

Junior forward Isaiah Ellis passes the ball inside during the Wildcat Scrimmage. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

For the first time since starting his career at a Wildcat, first-year center Justin Briggs shot below 100 percent against Dominican University Nov. 16.

Although the center missed out on a perfect shooting performance, Briggs still carried his team by hitting six shots out of 10, and snagging 14 points. Briggs was also a valuable player on the glass, as he pulled down six rebounds.

Briggs was far from alone on the court as junior forward Isaiah Ellis also scored 14 points and grabbed six boards. Ellis acted as the threat from outside as he snagged a pair of three-pointers in the game.

Senior guard Rob Duncan was a defensive force for the team as he stole the ball three times to bring his career total to 93. Duncan is now ninth on the Chico State leaderboard for career steals.

Chico State had four members of its team score in the double digits to take an easy 67-54 win over the Penguins. The win extends the Wildcats preseason record to 2-1.

The team returns to the court Nov. 22 against Cal State Stanislaus in its first game at home this season.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.