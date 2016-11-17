Big three leads to big win

Whitney Branham battles for the ball during a Wildcat home game. Orion stock image.





The Chico State women’s basketball team snagged a 64-54 win over Holy Names University Nov. 16 behind the scoring explosion of junior guard Whitney Branham.

Branham scored 20 points and shot five three-pointers to lead the Wildcats in scoring. In each of the Wildcats three preseason games, Branham has posted double-digit scoring numbers.

Along with Branham, junior forward Natalie Valenzuela helped lead the Wildcats to victory through her contributions in the scoring column. Valenzuela scored 14 points and was three rebounds away from posting her second career double-double.

Although the scoring barrages of Branham and Valenzuela kept the Wildcats alive in the game, the sudden contributions by first-year guard Madison Wong gave them the win.

Wong earned her first points of the season in the game but showed the talent of a veteran as she finished with 12 points. Wong also had a pair of assists and steals, despite not having snatched the ball away in the previous two games.

Chico State returns to its home court Nov. 18 against Western Oregon in the first round of the 44th annual Carl’s Jr. Coslet Classic.

