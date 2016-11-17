Students unite for solidarity walk

Students, staff and members of the community gathered near the George Petersen garden to show solidarity in creating a safer and welcoming environment on campus (scroll down for video).

Participants celebrated national walkout day Nov. 16, a day where campuses across the US show unity with all members of the community and provide a safe haven for students.

At 11:30 a.m. students took the stage, voicing their struggles as being Latino, Black or part of the LGBTQ community.

Members from the Black Leaders On Campus community spoke about unity and how to survive this time of fear.

Coordinator for the Gender and Sexuality Equity Center, Seve Christian, identifies as trans. He addressed the crowd and wants people to come together to unite over the hate surrounding our country.

“It is disheartening to hear so many people fear and have developed this hatred out of nothing,” Christian said.

