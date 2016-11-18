Volleyball team advances to semifinals

The Wildcats get into position before the opening set during a home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State volleyball team utilized its star setter and outside hitters Nov. 18 to sweep Cal State Dominguez Hills and advance to the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament’s semifinals.

The Wildcats posted nine sweeps in their conference on their road to the CCAA Tournament but had a close game the last time the team’s met Nov. 11.

Senior setter Torey Thompson and first-year outside hitter Kim Wright led the way to the Wildcats win. Both players were also major contributors to Chico State’s 3-2 win the last time the team’s met.

Thompson led the game in assists with 30 which closed out two of the sets. She also helped her team through her scoring and defense with five kills and seven digs in the game.

Wright was the lead scorer in the game with 13 kills and one service ace. Her five blocks in the game provided Chico State with a major boost on defense and closed out the second set for the team.

Chico State will return to the court Nov. 19 to play against Stanislaus State in the second round of the CCAA Championship Tournament.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.