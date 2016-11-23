Volleyball reaches final round of CCAA

Senior setter Torey Thompson sets the ball as senior middle hitter Ashton Kershner prepares to deliver a kill. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

A second sweep in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament propelled the Chico State volleyball team to the CCAA finals.

The Wildcats were able to take down Stanislaus State behind the talented play of first-year outside hitter Kim Wright. Wright had 11 kills in the game which closed out the first set.

Wright also led the team in defense by snagging five blocks in the game to prevent Stanislaus State from gaining momentum.

The win extends the Wildcats record to 23-6 to match the program’s highest single-season total since 2009. Chico State has collected 15 sweeps this season.

Along with Wright, junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano was a leader for the team on offense with 12 kills. Mediano also had six digs in the game and one assist to support her team.

Senior setter Torey Thompson continued the tradition of leading the team in assists with 36 in the game. Thompson also had three kills and led the team with 18 digs.

Cydney Nance can be reached at [email protected] or @CydneyNa on Twitter.