Volleyball falls in Championship tournament

Junior defensive specialist Shannon Cotton sets the ball during a Wildcat home game. Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

The offensive barrage of senior middle hitter Ashton Kershner couldn’t lead the Chico State volleyball team to the championship win over Cal State San Bernardino.

The team’s faced off Nov. 20 in the final round of the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament, where the Wildcats came away with a 2-3 loss.

Kershner delivered her most successful offensive performance of the season with 16 kills. She also maintained consistency in her play, with no errors in the game, totaling zero for the season.

Along with Kershner, senior setter Torey Thompson delivered a season high of six blocks and was a major contributor to the team, with 55 assists. Thompson has only posted over 50 assists in three games this season.

Junior defensive specialist Shannon Cotton spearheaded the team’s defensive effort with 22 digs. Cotton also supported her team on offense with eight kills.

Chico State had five more kills in the game than Cal State San Bernardino but lost because of errors. The Wildcats committed 25 errors in the game while the Coyotes had just 17.

Although Chico State was unable to win the CCAA Tournament, the Wildcats will get another chance in the NCAA Championship West Regional tournament.

The Wildcats return to the court on Dec. 1 for the NCAA Championship in Alaska.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.