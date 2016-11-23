Branham named MVP of Coslet Classic

A perfect record in the Carl’s Jr. Coslet Classic has prepared the women’s basketball team for its upcoming conference season.

The team closed out Dixie State 65-55 Nov. 19 to extend its overall season record to 4-1. Chico State has a four-game winning streak, tying its longest win streak last season.

In the tournament, junior guard Whitney Branham was named the most valuable player, and proved it in the game against Dixie State. Branham scored 12 points and had three rebounds in the game.

Along with Branham, junior forward Natalie Valenzuela helped lead the team with 15 points and seven rebounds. Valenzuela also had two blocks and three steals in the game and was a consistent leader for the Wildcats in the tournament.

The successful play of Valenzuela named her to the Carl’s Jr. Coslet Classic All-Tournament Team.

Junior forward Kayla Taylor had her most successful game of the season in her 18 minutes on the court. Taylor scored 10 points and grabbed five boards to help the Wildcats offense.

Key Players:

Whitney Branham

12 Points

2 Assists

3 Rebounds

1 Steal

Natalie Valenzuela

15 Points

7 Rebounds

1 Assist

2 Blocks

3 Steals

Kayla Taylor

10 Points

5 Rebounds

2 Assists

1 Block

1 Steal

Chico State returns to the court Nov. 22 in its last game before starting the conference. Chico State will play Fresno Pacific University on the Wildcats home court.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.