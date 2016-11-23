’Cats wins five consecutive games





The Chico State women’s basketball team earned its longest winning streak since 2014 Nov. 22 with a win over Fresno Pacific University.

The Wildcats dominated the first three-quarters of play, outscoring Fresno 75-46. The almost 30 point lead came from the incredible shooting performance from the free-throw line and beyond the arc.

In the first half, Chico State earned 15 points from shots at the three-point line, and went nearly perfect from the charity stripe, making 14 of 15 attempts.

Junior guard Whitney Branham was the leader on offense for the Wildcats as she ended with 15 points and seven rebounds to help her team expand the lead. Branham made all seven attempts from the free throw line and earned six of her points from the three-point line.

Branham was not alone when battling inside as junior forward Jo Paine grabbed 12 boards and scored six points. Paine was a key contributor to the team with her passing, as she earned seven assists and had one steal.

Key Players:

Whitney Branham



15 Points

7 Rebounds

3 Assists

1 Steal

Jo Paine

6 Points

12 Rebounds

7 Assists

2 Blocks

1 Steal

Natalie Valenzuela

14 Points

2 Rebounds

1 Assist

3 Blocks

The win extends Chico State’s overall record to 5-1 and closes out the team’s preseason matches. Chico State will play San Diego State in the first game of its conference Dec. 1.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.