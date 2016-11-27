Christmas Preview- a Chico tradition
November 27, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Community, Showcase
The Christmas preview is Chico tradition that brings the community together in a blocked off portion of downtown that stretches from the City Plaza to 2nd Street. The event features everything from local boutiques, artists, dance teams, bands, and shops. This event was created in 1978 to kick off the holiday season, and to let local businesses show off their goods. Many of the stores offered special discounts and coupons for preview goers; some shops even offered snacks and drinks for every person that walked through their door. Salvation army served Krispy Kreme donuts and your choice of coffee, cider or hot chocolate to anyone that walked by their booth. Crowds of people looked listened and watched the live performances in many of the store windows during this festive event.
Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.
