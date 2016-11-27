Christmas Preview- a Chico tradition

The Christmas preview is Chico tradition that brings the community together in a blocked off portion of downtown that stretches from the City Plaza to 2nd Street. The event features everything from local boutiques, artists, dance teams, bands, and shops. This event was created in 1978 to kick off the holiday season, and to let local businesses show off their goods. Many of the stores offered special discounts and coupons for preview goers; some shops even offered snacks and drinks for every person that walked through their door. Salvation army served Krispy Kreme donuts and your choice of coffee, cider or hot chocolate to anyone that walked by their booth. Crowds of people looked listened and watched the live performances in many of the store windows during this festive event.

The line outside Chico Paper Company grows not only because of the beautiful pieces of art, but because "They have some of the best short bread I have ever tasted," according to the event goers. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues People gather inside of the Sweet Cottage, a locally owned shop that offers an array of hand crafted food. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Photo credit: Jovanna Garcia A band of young brass player play Christmas tunes in front of Jon and Bon's. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Flashing swords, necklaces, glasses were a hit at the preview. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues These two photogenic dogs sat outside of a store while their owner browsed through clothing. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Ballet Dancers took turns doing their thing as an audience formed. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Thousands walk the streets of downtown at the Christmas Preview. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

