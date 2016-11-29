“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” gives a fresh start to new franchise

Don’t worry, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” has enough spectacular acting and wonder in it to make the movie a joy to watch.

Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander, a magical creature’s conservationist who comes to New York City during the roaring 1920s. During his journey through the big apple, some of the magical creatures Scamander illegally smuggles into the country escape from his magical brief case.

This draws the unwanted attention of former auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) and No-Maj factory worker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Folger). Scamander, along with a reluctant Goldstein and bewildered Kowalski, must team up and find all the magical creatures before the wizarding world risks exposure.

Redmayne does a fine job as the lead. Throughout the movie, Redmayne nails home to the audience that Scamander’s awkwardness comes from the fact the wizard would rather be with his creatures than with the magical community. This makes the scenes where Scamander interacts with magical creatures wonderful, yet leaves a lot to the supporting cast to make the audience care about this movie.

Luckily “Fanatic Beasts and Where to Find Them” has two great actors blanching the ethos and humor of the movie.

Katrine Waterston and Dan Folger are the heart and soul of the movie. Waterston gives an amazing performance of Goldstein’s empathy and at times exasperation towards Scamander’s quest. Waterston always shined in whatever scenes she happens to be in.

Dan Folger on the other hand, stole every scene he was in. His comedy and acting genius will shock people. Folger sells his character’s first time experiencing the wizarding world with subtle reactions and line deliveries so well that anyone would swear it was witchcraft.

The visual affects of “Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them” are another selling point as to why someone should watch this movie besides the acting. Each magical creature was beautiful to look at, making you wish you could spend at least one day with Scamander to find all the fantastic beasts in the Potter world.

“Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them” never reaches the magic of Harry Potter, but still acts as an exciting start to a new franchise with its stellar cast.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.