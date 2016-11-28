Photo of the day

The student news site of California State University, Chico

Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Jae Siqueiros
November 28, 2016
The cold is not stopping Dalton McBride, a senior recreation therapy and Spanish major, from attempting a 16-foot bungee pole vault. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

