Humans of Chico State

Photo credit: Franky Renteria

“I grew up in a small farming town in Sonoma County where wine and vineyards are a huge part of the community. My father started a vineyard management company a few years before I was born and has ended up becoming very successful, working for and with some of the biggest names in the wine industry. Since my sophomore year of high school, and still to this day, I work winter and summer breaks between school and sports out in the vineyards with the potential of one day taking over the company,” said senior agricultural business major, Riley Koch.

“It took me until last year to realize that my passion is to serve my country. I know I don’t possess the ability or attention span to have a desk job like my father. I love being active, love a good adrenaline rush and miss the feeling of brotherhood after many years of competing in team sports. I believe the only way to satisfy these passions is through the military. So after I graduate, with a degree in agricultural business, I plan on enlisting into and pursuing a career in some branch of the military,” said Koch.