Lip Sync Showdown
December 15, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus
The AS Gender and Sexuality Equity Center (GSEC) hosted the second annual Lip Sync Showdown in Selvester’s Café at Chico State. This free event was a competition for lip sync or drag performers, in which a winner was chosen by a panel of judges. Individual and group performers were all encouraged to dress the part to fully express themselves in their performance.
Miguel Orozco can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.
