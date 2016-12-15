Lip Sync Showdown

Sophmore Adrien Macias hosts the 2nd Annual Lip Sync Showdown. Photo credit: Miguel Orozco

The AS Gender and Sexuality Equity Center (GSEC) hosted the second annual Lip Sync Showdown in Selvester’s Café at Chico State. This free event was a competition for lip sync or drag performers, in which a winner was chosen by a panel of judges. Individual and group performers were all encouraged to dress the part to fully express themselves in their performance.

Miguel Orozco can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.