Post-finals adventures await

Th trail that I took that lead me down towards a road that leads to Bear Hole, a popular swim location during the summer. The road had tons of little trails branching off of it. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

After the last couple weeks of all-nighters, it’s time to start exploring and hiking around different trails in Upper Park to wind down and relax. This trip helped me clear my mind from all responsibilities for about an hour. The little break from reality was revitalizing after the end of the semester.

Taking pictures made me pay close attention to what was in my viewfinder. Seeing each area for what it was made me notice a lot more of the minor details that make nature, nature.

On my walk down towards the lower trails from the parking lot, there were a lot of different paw prints in the mud, little caterpillars inching across the trails and some awesome viewing spots down by the water.

As I made my way back towards the parking lot, I noticed that the air felt cleaner, there wasn’t any noise but rustling leaves and running water and there were views for as far as I could see.

Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.