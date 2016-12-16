Post-finals adventures await

Th trail that I took that lead me down towards a road that leads to Bear Hole, a popular swim location during the summer. The road had tons of little trails branching off of it. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
After the last couple weeks of all-nighters, it’s time to start exploring and hiking around different trails in Upper Park to wind down and relax. This trip helped me clear my mind from all responsibilities for about an hour. The little break from reality was revitalizing after the end of the semester.
Taking pictures made me pay close attention to what was in my viewfinder. Seeing each area for what it was made me notice a lot more of the minor details that make nature, nature.
On my walk down towards the lower trails from the parking lot, there were a lot of different paw prints in the mud, little caterpillars inching across the trails and some awesome viewing spots down by the water.
As I made my way back towards the parking lot, I noticed that the air felt cleaner, there wasn’t any noise but rustling leaves and running water and there were views for as far as I could see.
Trails that lead to the right side/ back side of Monkey Rock. "Closed" due to mud. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
Th trail that I took that lead me down towards a road that leads to Bear Hole, a popular swim location during the summer. The road had tons of little trails branching off of it. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
A shot of Monkey Rock that I took from the lower trails. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
A stop half way up the trail, feeling the burn from walking up the trails! Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
While I was sitting on a rock looking through pictures from my little adventure. A woman running stopped and climbed up a small dead tree behind the tree on the left. I thought it was cool because everyone on that Rock, had the same destination with different paths. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
Something that caught my attention was how often I found basic shapes throughout different parts of nature. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
A shot as I make my way back to my car from Monkey Rock. I was too afraid to go on the edge of the rock and take a picture because I didn't trust my balance. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
The trails on the left lead to another hill that sits a small canyon across from Monkey Rock. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues
