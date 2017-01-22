Intoxicated dad takes kids to school

Chico Police Department

Call Type: Hit and Run

Tuesday 7:34 a.m., East Shasta Avenue

A no injury hit and run occurred Tuesday morning. The other driver took off eastward on East Shasta Avenue.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstances

Tuesday 8:24 a.m., Sterling Oaks

A woman reported a subject attempting to break into her apartment. The subject rang the doorbell numerous times and was then reported to have used a ladder to access the water heater. The subject was an employee there to fix the water heater.

Call Type: Drug Activity

Tuesday 8:29 a.m., Bidwell Junior High School

A man was arrested for a DUI early Tuesday after dropping off his kids at school. The staff smelled alcohol and delayed his departure until authorities arrived.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 9:12 a.m., Envee Hair Studio

Two homeless subjects, a man and a woman, were reported to have been loudly arguing and throwing garbage in the street before the male left.

Call Type: Found Property

Tuesday 9:25 a.m., Anthony’s Liquor

Fifteen to 20 bike frames were found stashed on the reporting party’s property. It is likely the frames were left by the owners or visitors of the adjacent house.

Call Type: Disturbance

Tuesday 12:05 p.m., Locust Street

A homeless man was reported to have been yelling and throwing items at passing cars, including a large metal bookshelf.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 12:06 p.m., David’s Bridal

Two transients were reported to have been tampering with an electrical box. Police officers discovered the subjects were charging their phones.

University Police Department

Call Type: Vehicle Stop

Wednesday 10:18 p.m., West Third Street

A man was issued a citation for falsely identifying himself to an officer, trespassing, loitering and for concealing a firearm.

Call Type: Forgery / Counterfeit

Wednesday 10:20 a.m., Student Services Center

A detail was completed at the Student Services Center regarding suspected forgery.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.