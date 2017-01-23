Racism now trending

On Jan. 5, a video of four teenagers who bound, gagged and tortured a disabled white teenager went viral, affectionately picking up the hashtag “BLMKidnapping.”

The four teenagers were arrested for the video and their motivation for the attack was clearly from the anti-Trump and anti-white slurs shouted during the assault. The teenager was attacked for being white and supporting President-elect Donald Trump.

Society across the board was swift to condemn this attack, as expected. Condemning an attack of this nature is probably the easiest part of the situation. Now, this begs the question, what would have happened if the roles were reversed?

This is probably a question you’ve seen all over your Facebook or Twitter feeds from your “white and potentially racist” friends. I’m here to tell you that it’s a completely legitimate one.

I will be the first to tell you that this crime had nothing to do with Black Lives Matter. But, I’m not going to be intellectually dishonest about the kind of influence the movement has had over the treatment of white people in society over the past few years.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen people tweet about how much “white people suck.” So, when I see Yusra Khogali, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter in Toronto, tweet about how she needs “Allah to give her the strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks,” I get a little bothered.

Khogali’s comments only create more strife between two clashing parties. As people continually categorize Black Lives Matter as an organization that condones hate crimes and violence against white people, others point the finger toward actions perpetrated against people for racial or political beliefs.

Symone Sanders, the former spokeswoman for the Bernie Sanders campaign, talked openly about white people being unfit to lead the Democratic party but was safe from the type of criticism that Khogali faced. As long as big media corporations continually provide a platform for these kinds of people, you’re going to get anti-white racism normalized.

If it were white people making the same ridiculous statements, we would never hear the end of it and rightly so. These kinds of statements are what leads to more racism in the United States, but it’s being overlooked when aimed at white people.

People tend to justify their racism by changing the definition of the word racism. It isn’t about how a dominant party oppresses those under them. That definition of racism merely stems from the sociological theory that may be applied to society. Now, it’s used as some sort of pathetic defense mechanism to justify racism.

Race relations are tense as it is. With this kind of bigotry being normalized, things are only going to get worse. Racism isn’t something we need to define, it’s a clear cut idea of prejudice against any group. And white people aren’t excluded.

Roberto Fonseca