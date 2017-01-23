Angel shots may save your life





Angel shots, recent phenomenon on Facebook, has emerged as a way for people to seek help in unsafe situations in bars.

Depending on the way the person orders, an angel shot sends out the message to the bartender as a cry for help.

Here is how it works:Order an angel shot neat and the bartender will escort you to your car.Order an angel shot with ice and the bartender will call taxi or Uber.Order an angel shot with lime and the bartender will call the police.

It started in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the Iberian Rooster, where owner Russell Andrade came up with the code after a discreet sign in the women’s bathroom that advocates to “Ask for Angela” for an out in an unsafe situation. The sign went viral on social media last year.

The trend has slowly has become widespread and now questions are circulating of whether it is still code.

“I believe it can save lives, personally I have never tried it but I believe it doesn’t hurt to try because there is a lot of scary situations and sometimes a women might be vulnerable or even a guy,” Chico State student Maricela Preciado said.

“If people are trained to handle angel shots it might work but if you’re not trained enough then bartenders shouldn’t be handling the angel shots situation,” Esteban Elizarraraz said.

Jacqueline Morales Ramirez can be reached at [email protected] or @lovejackshawty on Twitter.