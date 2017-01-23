‘Cats struggle in Coyote territory





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After three straight wins at home, the Chico States women’s basketball team started the new year with a tough loss against Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes. Despite a slow start, the ‘Cats were able to come close to the Coyotes, but ended up falling short, losing 58-63.

Coyotes dominated the glass throughout the game leaving the ‘Cats to only three field goals made in the first and final quarter of the game.

The ‘Cats looked shaky in the opening quarter, scoring only 11 points and allowing 23 to the Coyotes.

After a not-so-hot first half, the ‘Cats were able to rally together and cut it within just one point in the final seconds of the game.

Forward Natalie Valenzuela and guard Madison Wong led the ‘Cats with 10 points each.

The bench also had an outstanding game scoring almost half of the team’s points. With 24 points added to the board, the bench significantly helped the ‘Cats maintain the much needed pace in the game.

This tough loss has dropped the ‘Cats season record to 8-5 and 3-4 in the CCAA and the ‘Cats will now take on Cal State LA Golden Eagles Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Acker Gym.

Key Players:

Madison Wong



Points.: 10

FG%: .429

Natalie Valenzuela

Points.: 10

FG%: .364

Whitney Branham

Points.: 7

FG%: .300

Katalina Santamaria can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]