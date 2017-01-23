Trump’s inauguration sparks mixed reactions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States on Jan. 20.

For some people in the Chico community, they said this will be the biggest obstacle of their entire lives. And for others, it was just another day for the books.

Isaac Gutierrez, a sophomore construction management major said he does not feel indifferent to the new president. He said he lacks confidence in Trump because he has been known to flood Twitter with loud, all-caps tweets targeted at people making allegations about him whenever he sees or hears about something he does not like.

“I feel a mixture of deep hopelessness, sadness and confusion because if this man were elected to be the head of one of the most diverse countries in the world, then he will show that is OK to be, say and do the things he does,” Gutierrez said. “He is a hot head. If a country subtweets him, he will go on a rampage. He is completely closed-minded and doesn’t take the consequences into consideration.”

Other students said they are afraid of what the next four years of Trump will hold. He has been at the center of many controversial issues and allegations. Despite the protests, rallies and marches, Trump was officially inaugurated as president.

“I was astonished,” sophomore communication studies major, Alana Giesen said. “I thought it wasn’t possible, that it was all a huge joke and Clinton would be the clear winner. For the next couple days, I wasn’t myself because I hadn’t even come close to mentally preparing myself for all this.

“I know I, along with a lot of others are scared of what’s to come. Mainly because it will affect my personal life so much if he goes through with what he’s proposed,” Giesen said.

Other students see Trump’s Inauguration as neither good nor bad. Katherine Porter, a sophomore liberal studies major, said she sees it as something neutral.

“I didn’t like Hillary so I’m happy she’s not elected and I don’t think Trump is the worst person that could have been elected, but I do agree that I don’t think he would be the best,” Porter said. “I think it’s just the same as any inauguration. Even if he wasn’t your pick that doesn’t mean the day isn’t significant.”

Victoria Rohrer can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.