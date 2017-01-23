Chico hit hard by storms
January 23, 2017
Chico prepares for heavy storms all year long, and 2016 was one for the books.
Storms always impact us…they just lead to so many issues,” said Skyler Lipsky, Chico public works manager.
In December, Chico experienced some of its highest winds. Parks have been highly affected, with more than a dozen trees down.
“The storms keep park crews busy,” Lipsky said.
The city does its best to prepare and fix any upcoming damage on the streets. The storm drainage system diverted high amounts of water and avoided flooding on private property.
“We try our best to fix the problem before it appears” Lipsky said.
Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.
