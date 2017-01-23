Chico hit hard by storms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Chico prepares for heavy storms all year long, and 2016 was one for the books.

Storms always impact us…they just lead to so many issues,” said Skyler Lipsky, Chico public works manager.

In December, Chico experienced some of its highest winds. Parks have been highly affected, with more than a dozen trees down.

“The storms keep park crews busy,” Lipsky said.

The city does its best to prepare and fix any upcoming damage on the streets. The storm drainage system diverted high amounts of water and avoided flooding on private property.

“We try our best to fix the problem before it appears” Lipsky said.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.