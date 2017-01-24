A Series of Unfortunate Events comes to Netflix, proves to not be an unfortunate waste of time

When I first heard about Lemony Snicket’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” was being adapted for a Netflix series, I was hesitant to get on board. The first adaptation of the bleak and beloved children’s book series was the 2004 film with Jim Carrey was lukewarmly received. It only managed to cover three of the 13 books, as the movie franchise was all but dead on arrival. As a part of my childhood that had already been ruined by one adaptation, I expected my memories to be tarnished once again.

However, I admit when I’m wrong — and boy, was I wrong. Here’s a quick synopsis:

The stories follow Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire, three intelligent children who find themselves orphaned and relentlessly pursued by the dastardly villain, Count Olaf (played by Neil Patrick Harris in the Netflix series). “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” is a great adaptation of the first part of the book. Like many book snobs, I am instantly put off by directors who fiddle with the source material, but very little is left out.

Malina Weissman and Louis Hynes do a fine job in their roles as inventive Violet and bookish Klaus, while Presley Smith is a very cute Sunny, though the CGI for some of her movements is off-putting. Neil Patrick Harris surprised me the most as Count Olaf. His range as a character actor is pretty impressive as he excellently captures the goofy and cruel antagonist. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how delightful Joan Cusack is as Justice Strauss, Count Olaf’s sweet, lonely neighbor.

The visual composition of the episode is incredibly enjoyable. Avoiding the gaunt and Victorian-esque look of the film adaptation, Netflix instead uses bright colors and anachronistic elements. It reminded me of “Pushing Daisies,” juxtaposing bleak situations with cheery colors. It also uses color in a way to highlight the sinister nature of Count Olaf and his environment.

Overall, “The Bad Beginning: Part One” is an exciting start to an adaptation that I have faith in. It’s a wonderful testament to a beloved book series and is genuinely enjoyable to watch.

I give this series 4 out of 5 stars