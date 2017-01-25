The student news site of California State University, Chico

Marketplace Cafè undergoes transformation

Scoville references the scale in which cooks measure the spiciness of food. Photo credit: George Johnston

George Johnston
January 25, 2017
Students returning to Chico State may notice big changes in the Market Place Cafe. Over winter break, construction was completed to give the student dining center a makeover.

Three new concepts were added to the marketplace; “Pitchfork,”, “Scoville”, and a salad bar.

“Pitchfork” will be a station exclusively serving ingredients that are locally grown and humanely raised in Northern California and along the Oregon border.

“Scoville” features southwest Mexican food concepts re-engineered. This station will also include homemade salsas and hot sauces.

The marketplace expects the self-serve salad bar to be opened during the second or third week of the semester. They are just waiting for a sneeze guard says Corinne Knapp, the associate director of dining services.

“We knew we were in the need of a fresh coat of a paint and we wanted to go farther than just putting paint on the wall,” Knapp said. “We really wanted a new look and we wanted that look to convey the quality and freshness of our food.”

This week, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. several of the stations will have soft launches.

Homemade salsa and hot sauce will be served at Scoville. Photo credit: George Johnston

 

Regular Semester hours for Market Place Café:

Monday: Thursday 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Sub Street Deli open until 4pm)

Friday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

