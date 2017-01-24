America is stuck with Trump

I saw it coming from a mile away. Trump was always going to be president. People are tired of political correctness and the left-wingers have demonized the right in the past four years.

No, I don’t think we’re all going to get deported. I don’t think Trump is racist, and I don’t think Trump is sexist, Islamophobic, homophobic or a white supremacist. Throw whatever buzzword you want to put in there. I just simply don’t think he’s that smart.

I supported Hillary Clinton and I lean left. I do find myself agreeing with some issues on the right, but I still consider myself a liberal. I didn’t vote for Trump because he and the entire republican party just simply haven’t shown much respect for science and reason.

His entire cabinet is filled with babbling idiots, and his own ideologies question the basics of eighth-grade education. His vice president is on the record saying that electroshock therapy can “cure” a person of being gay.

Deporting over 11 million immigrants isn’t going to fix anything. He participated in that ridiculous birther campaign against Obama. Trickle-down economics does not work.

Abortions should always be legal. His recent treatment of the media could potentially lead to a serious attack on free speech and the people he surrounds himself with simply do not want to keep the United States a secular country.

With Trump’s recent choice to put Betsy DeVos as the education secretary, I deeply worry that the separation of church and state won’t be respected and we will see more and more religious indoctrination in the school curriculum. Science and reason will be under attack more than ever under this new administration.

I honestly don’t know what to expect from this new president, but I do know that I am not expecting much. I will never understand how people enthusiastically supported either candidate, but I do know that we are stuck with Trump for the next four years.

Roberto Fonseca can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.