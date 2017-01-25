The XX: I see you

The XX I See You album cover. Photo courtesy of Common Grounds. The XX I See You album cover. Photo courtesy of Common Grounds.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Jan. 13, The XX released their newest album “I See You.” Considering how long they worked on it, I was expecting to be blown out of the water.

A lot of the songs sounded the same. Nonetheless, it’s already landed on the UK’s top 100 album list.

In August 2016, the English indie band announced they would be debuting the album the following year. The group hasn’t released anything since their last album “Coexist” in 2012.

The much anticipated four years brought a new sense of brighter rhythms to the group’s otherwise contemporary demeanor.

The last two albums are icy compared to the sunshiny feel of “I See You.” It’s as if the group was an angry teen previously and is now beginning to mature into their prime.

“On Hold” was the first single released from the album in November 2016. The song revealed the liveliness that would be present throughout the rest of the songs. Jamie Smith samples 80’s disco duo Hall and Oates to create a rhythmic inflection in his music. The lyrics tell a story about unconventional love slipping away.

The group managed to keep up their raw vocals that they are notorious for in their older work. Jamie Smith, better known as his solo artist profile, Jamie XX, has perfected the art of matching his beats to the voice of Oliver Slim.

“Say Something Loving” is the second song that the group released prior to the album debut. This one especially emphasizes the breathy but beautiful voices of the lead singers, especially Sim.

Overall the album definitely shows the growth of The XX in a soulful and colorful light. It is reassuring that the group isn’t getting too experimental as they continue to be huge influences on the world of progressive pop.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.