Protesters demonstrate near campus

Protesters from Mobile Chico were out Wednesday from 11-2pm Photo credit: George Johnston

Protesters from Mobile Chico were out Wednesday from 11-2pm Photo credit: George Johnston

George Johnston
January 25, 2017
With signs reading “2017 not 1984” and “2017: Hate is not the new normal,” protesters from Mobilize Chico took to the streets of West Sacramento Avenue and Warren Street on Jan. 25.

The protesters started their demonstration at 11 a.m. and will finish at 2 p.m.

“We are just a group of concerned citizens and community members who are trying to mobilize, activate and show that hate is not the new normal,” Brianne Epley said.

On Feb. 5, the protesters will have another demonstration at Chico City Plaza.

Cars passing by honk in support of the signs Mobilize Chico protesters were holding. Photo credit: George Johnston

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.

