Protesters demonstrate near campus

With signs reading “2017 not 1984” and “2017: Hate is not the new normal,” protesters from Mobilize Chico took to the streets of West Sacramento Avenue and Warren Street on Jan. 25.

The protesters started their demonstration at 11 a.m. and will finish at 2 p.m.

“We are just a group of concerned citizens and community members who are trying to mobilize, activate and show that hate is not the new normal,” Brianne Epley said.

On Feb. 5, the protesters will have another demonstration at Chico City Plaza.

George Johnston can be reached at [email protected] or @gjohnston786 on Twitter.