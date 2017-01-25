Doctoral Graduate School awards scholarships





Filed under Breaking News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Scholarship opportunities are available for students pursuing doctorate degrees in the CSU system.

Each scholarship aids students who have financial difficulties, specifically to first generation students and minority groups.

The Sally Casanova Pre-Doctoral Program, provides $3,000 for students who are currently juniors, seniors or graduates in the CSU system.

Students should first meet with a California pre-doctoral coordinator on campus and submit their applications by Jan. 27.

The Chancellor’s Doctoral Incentive Program, provides up to $30,000 in loans and students can choose to repay it or secure a position in CSU to reduce the loan to 20 percent a year for five years.

This scholarship applies to students already enrolled in a doctoral program and can apply here. Once completed, submit it before February 10 at the Office of Graduate Studies.

Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.