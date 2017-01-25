The student news site of California State University, Chico

Phone scams in the Chico area

Daniel Wright
January 25, 2017
The Chico Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam reported by Pacific Gas and Electric customers.

On Jan. 20, a PG& E investigator told Chico P.D. customers were receiving phone calls with the company’s caller ID. Customers would hear a recorded message asking for personal and financial information.

PG&E released a statement saying they will not ever ask for financial information over the phone.

Police have stated that these phishing scams use what’s known as Magic Jack, or other software, to change the caller ID and make it appear as if it’s coming from the company’s official line.

“If you have any concerns about the call being a scam hang up and call the (company’s) secure direct line,” Ed Nelson, Chico P.D. crime prevention officer, said.

Daniel Wright can be reached at [email protected] or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

