New Chico State Portal App





Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

New Chico State app, MyChicoState, was released Dec. 5, 2016 with a modernized template allowing students to access new functionalities.

“Students can check on their application status, look at their unofficial transcript and look at their financial aid and make their selections there. There’s a whole range of other capabilities you can only get to when you log into the app and students can do all of this on their mobile devices,” said the director of Creative Media and Technology, Mike Magrey.

The recently launched app allows students to have access to their personal information such as student center, calendar, course catalog, news and much more. It is accessible on Android and IOS devices.

There are future plans and upgrades for this fairly modernized Chico State app including student registration to classes, payment of registration fees and the adding and dropping of classes.

“We’re very excited of where this app can go and with all the functionality inherent in the product, it should be great,” said Magrey.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.