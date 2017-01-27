Male contraceptives coming soon

Daily use of birth control is the norm for many women’s lives. Although pregnancy prevention falls on both genders, women have always had more options for birth control, while men are reliant on condoms and the notorious pullout method.

Vasectomies have always been a reliable option for men, but many males worry about wanting kids later on in life. With no surefire temporary solution for men, all that’s left is a choice between rubber, prayer and scissors.

There have been several attempts at creating the male birth control, such as Vasagel, RISUG and Gamendazole. The problem with each is the lack of money allocated to continue the trials and the inconsistency of the trail reports.

By producing a hormonal injection that inhibits testosterone, scientists in Geneva, Switzerland have created the male version of birth control. Although it proved to be effective, men had severe side effects including acne, mood swings and weight gain. Similar side effects are found in female birth control.

Various voices of approval and disapproval for male birth control echoed across campus. Several Chico State males said they were willing to try it. That was until they considered the side effects.

“Wait does woman’s birth control really give them these side effects? I thought it just made girl’s boobs bigger,” said senior civil engineering major, Gordy Cooper.

Cooper was adamant about the need for a reliable alternative birth control method for men but was primarily concerned about the mood swings.

“I would probably consider it if it weren’t for the mood swings,” Cooper said. “I just don’t like the idea of being reliant on medication.”

Although most students agreed that women had taken on too much responsibility of conception, it didn’t sway their decision on whether or not they would take the contraceptive.

“The rubber does seem like an easier cop-out,” said junior in the event management program, Connor Gil-Martin.

While Gil-Martin acknowledged the difficulties women faced, he was skeptical about the male contraceptive.

“I would maybe do the birth control thing,” Gil-Martin said. “If I was like in a committed relationship or something, but I don’t really bang a lot of chicks so I can’t really tell you if I would need it.”

First-year business major, John Smith was quick to voice his disapproval and said he preferred the traditional method of female contraceptives.

“It would be weird if men took birth control,” Smith said.

Overall, most students were more worried about the side effects than the actual concept of taking birth control. Still, every male that was asked ended up saying they wouldn’t be willing to try the contraceptives until more research was done.

“I mean condoms are expensive, so yes,” said senior management major, Jase Fasiano. “There would have to be multiple years testing and no long-term side effects.”

While still in the trial phases, the resounding support offered by Chico State students and the various attempts to create a male contraceptive gives a clear idea of the need for men to pick up the slack rather than simply pull out.

Nicole Henson can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.