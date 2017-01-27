Free tax preparation services on campus

Chico State’s chapter of Beta Alpha Psi is partnering with the IRS to offer tax preparation services to students, starting Feb. 1.

Anyone that has earned less than $60,000 since May 2016 qualifies for the free service. Students will work alongside with the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to prepare and file the returns electronically, free of cost.

Documents required for participation:

A copy of 2016 tax return

Photo Identification

Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number cards for the entire family

Wages and earnings statements (including W2, 1099 and 1098 forms)

Documentation for deductions and credits

A voided check for direct deposit of refund

Dates, times and locations:

Chico Area Recreation and Park District (CARD) Community Center, 545 Vallombrosa Ave., Chico

Mondays: Feb. 1–April 8: noon–4 p.m.

Wednesdays: Feb. 1–April 8: noon–4 p.m.

Bell Memorial Union, Chico State

Monday: Feb. 1–April 8: 4–8 p.m.

Wednesdays: Feb. 1–April 8: 4–8 p.m.

Dorothy Johnson Center, 775 E. 16th St., Chico

Saturdays: Feb. 1–April 8: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This marks the sixth year that CSU, Chico has been a partner in the VITA program. Last year, 50 student volunteers helped more than 700 people file a total of 1,575 federal and state tax returns” said Public Affairs coordinator, Michele Chandler.

Additional information on VITA sites and times is available at their website and can be reached at (530) 988-8482.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at [email protected] or @lovejackshawty on Twitter.