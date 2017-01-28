Apply for spring 2017 commencement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Commencement ceremonies will be held May 19-21 at the Laxson Auditorium and University Stadium on Chico State’s campus this spring.

Applications are ongoing and still being accepted by the commencement office.

It’s important to know that graduation and commencement are different. Graduation is completing your degree and commencement is participating in walking the stage.

Who’s participating in the ceremony? List of Majors and Colleges

Important dates to remember:

March 1 – April 30: Register for commencement

April 4, 9 a.m. : Buy Commencement tickets

May 3: Request additional tickets

The full schedule can be found here: Commencement Spring 2017

For additional information visit: Chico State Commencement Page

Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.