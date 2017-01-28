Apply for spring 2017 commencement
January 28, 2017
Commencement ceremonies will be held May 19-21 at the Laxson Auditorium and University Stadium on Chico State’s campus this spring.
Applications are ongoing and still being accepted by the commencement office.
It’s important to know that graduation and commencement are different. Graduation is completing your degree and commencement is participating in walking the stage.
Who’s participating in the ceremony? List of Majors and Colleges
Important dates to remember:
- Ongoing: Apply for Graduation
- March 1 – April 30: Register for commencement
- April 4, 9 a.m. : Buy Commencement tickets
- May 3: Request additional tickets
The full schedule can be found here: Commencement Spring 2017
For additional information visit: Chico State Commencement Page
Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.
