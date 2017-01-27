Burger King manager caught for embezzlement
January 27, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, News, Police Blotter
Chico Police Department
Call Type: Embezzlement
Friday 9:28 a.m., East Avenue
Manager has been stealing money from his work at Burger King on East Avenue. Approximately $1,289 was taken from the company.
Call Type: Vehicle Burglary
Friday 11:30 a.m., Dias Drive
Dewalt finish nailer was stolen from a vehicle after being broken into on the driver’s side window.
Call Type: Missing Juvenile
Saturday 9:26 a.m., Keith Hopkins Place
10 year old daughter ran away from home and has been acting out ever since her two year old brother was born.
Call Type: Annoying phone calls
Saturday 6:11 p.m, Filbert Avenue
Man was receiving excess phone calls from a woman he met on a dating app, repeatedly demanding money because of the nude photos she sent him. The subject was claiming to be the woman’s father.
Call Type: Domestic Dispute
Sunday 12:29 p.m., East 20 Street
Male smashed females face into her dashboard when she tried to get out of the vehicle.
Call Type: Family Dispute
Sunday 6:24 p.m., East Avenue
Three subjects were trying to break in an apartment with the resident’s daughter who was not welcome there.
Call Type: Annoying phone calls
Monday 10:45 a.m., Lynn Lane
A man’s ex is calling to harass him over civil issues and sent him a text saying “be ready at 11 because its going down”.
Call Type: Domestic Dispute
Monday 11:52 a.m., East Avenue
Male tries to get his wife into a camper by attempting to tie her to a tree. Woman was screaming for help and arrests were made.
Call Type: City Property Damage
Tuesday 12:24 p.m., East 8 Street
Man rode bike into uncovered manhole and landed on his head. Declines medical help from officer.
Call Type: Threats
Tuesday 3:32 p.m., E 10 Street
Woman received threatening text messages to killing her, her son and their cats.
University Police Department
Call Type: DUI
Friday 2:27 a.m., West 2nd Street
A man was issued a DUI on Second and Hazel Streets. Arrest of the subject was made.
Call Type: Medical Aid
Friday 11:44 a.m., Holt Hall
A women was requesting medical attention because she was having a panic attack.
Call Type: Assault
Saturday 1:17 a.m., Laxson Auditorium
ER nurse stated that patient is being treated for assault. The victim states it happened on campus near Laxson Auditorium.
Type: DUI
Saturday 2:27 a.m., West Second Street
Officer found activity going on at Second Street and Normal Avenue and arrested subject for driving under the influence.
Call Type: Disabled Abandoned Vehicle
Sunday 10:05 p.m., West Sacramento Avenue
Vehicle found not in use and blocking roadway on West Sacramento Avenue.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Sunday 10:35 p.m., Mechoopda Hall
Man was found checking bikes and acting suspiciously.
Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 7:58 p.m., Taylor Hall
Man found sleeping on Normal Avenue on the side of Taylor Hall.
Call Type: Medical Aid
Monday 10:16 p.m., Whitney Hall
Subject found wrapped in a blanket locked in a stall on the fifth floor of Whitney Hall dormitory. They were unable to respond to verbal commands.
Call Type: Disturbance
Tuesday 2:39 p.m., Third Street
Subject was refusing to leave the barber shop on Third Street and Normal Avenue. Arrest was made because of their $5000 DUI arrest charge.
Call Type: Disturbance
Tuesday 7:58 p.m., West Fifth Street
Activity found at Riley’s Bar on Fifth and Ivy Streets.
Carly Campbell can be reached at [email protected] or @carlyorion on Twitter.
