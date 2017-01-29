SSC receives $5,000 alum donation

The Chico State Student Success Center (SSC) received a $5,000 donation from Sedgwick, Inc.

David Scotto, Chico State alumni, visited campus to present the donation on behalf of his company.

“It’s interesting to see how alumni advocate for us through their companies,” said Gary McMahon, SSC Director.

The SSC will be allocating the donation to five students, each student receiving $1,000. The SSC directs these gifts to students who are in need and who show a spirit of giving.

“Our philosophy is that every single penny of our donations goes to our students…these students need and deserve all our help,” said McMahon.

The SSC receives donations from alumni throughout the year and presents them as leadership awards to deserving students.

“Students contribute to this community in many ways… I don’t think people realize the quality of people that go here.” said McMahon.

Alejandra Fraga can be reached at [email protected] or @alifragster on twitter.