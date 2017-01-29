Protests against immigration ban erupt in Chico
January 29, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Community, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
70 to 100 people peacefully protested in opposition of the executive orders made by President Donald Trump, regarding an immigration ban on seven countries.
The protests were located at the intersection of Cohasset Road and East Ave. from 1 to 3 p.m., near the Pour House restaurant.
On the first week with the new administration, President Trump signed a total of 13 executive actions, including a ban on immigration from seven countries. Those included are Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
Some people in the Chico community voiced their opinion of this new executive action.
“It is not fair to discriminate against one race or one religion,” said Susan Sullivan, a resident of Chico for nearly 20 years.
Jafet Serrato can be reached at [email protected] or @jafetserrato on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.