BMU dining offers healthier options

A vegetarian meal offered at the BMU featuring shredded carrots, cucumbers, daikon sprouts and avocado. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy A vegetarian meal offered at the BMU featuring shredded carrots, cucumbers, daikon sprouts and avocado. Photo credit: Sophia Robledo-Borowy





Chico State students might be looking for healthier options after surviving last semester on a steady diet of energy drinks and Cup Noodles.

The Marketplace Cafe in the BMU offers vegan options for students who are trying to eat healthier. Not only are the salad options helpful in preventing or getting rid of the Freshman 15, but the Marketplace provides a wide array of ingredients.

The one I prefer is the grains and green bowl. It is more expensive, but it’s worth it. Though the salad lasted longer than the bags of chips I would have bought, it stuck with me longer.

The Szechuan marinated tofu was baked to perfection. The mango pomegranate dressing added a sweet, yet tangy taste. Overall, the meal is definitely worth trying. Whether you’re vegan or not, there are lots of options to make it exactly how you desire.

Marketplace Cafe in the BMU

Meal: Grains & Greens Bowl

Included choice from a variety of ingredients

Grains

Brown rice

Quinoa

Greens

Romaine lettuce

Spring mix

Protein

Szechuan marinated baked tofu

Citrus glazed grilled chicken

Marinated pepper steak

Dressing

Mango pomegranate (vegan)

Lemon tahini goddess (vegan)

Creamy soy ginger

Low-calorie ginger miso

Topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, daikon sprouts and avocado

Appearance = 5 stars

Taste = 5 stars

Filling = 5 stars

Total price = $8.19

Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.