BMU dining offers healthier options
Chico State students might be looking for healthier options after surviving last semester on a steady diet of energy drinks and Cup Noodles.
The Marketplace Cafe in the BMU offers vegan options for students who are trying to eat healthier. Not only are the salad options helpful in preventing or getting rid of the Freshman 15, but the Marketplace provides a wide array of ingredients.
The one I prefer is the grains and green bowl. It is more expensive, but it’s worth it. Though the salad lasted longer than the bags of chips I would have bought, it stuck with me longer.
The Szechuan marinated tofu was baked to perfection. The mango pomegranate dressing added a sweet, yet tangy taste. Overall, the meal is definitely worth trying. Whether you’re vegan or not, there are lots of options to make it exactly how you desire.
Marketplace Cafe in the BMU
Meal: Grains & Greens Bowl
Included choice from a variety of ingredients
Grains
- Brown rice
- Quinoa
Greens
- Romaine lettuce
- Spring mix
Protein
- Szechuan marinated baked tofu
- Citrus glazed grilled chicken
- Marinated pepper steak
Dressing
- Mango pomegranate (vegan)
- Lemon tahini goddess (vegan)
- Creamy soy ginger
- Low-calorie ginger miso
Topped with shredded carrots, cucumbers, daikon sprouts and avocado
Appearance = 5 stars
Taste = 5 stars
Filling = 5 stars
Total price = $8.19
Sophia Robledo-Borowy can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
