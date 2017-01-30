Tuition hike protest coming to Chico State

Students for Quality Education, a coalition of CSU students, is hosting a statewide student protest this week in response to the proposed 5 percent tuition increase.

At Chico State, the protest will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in Trinity Commons. A protest march will follow at 1 p.m.

“I’ll be there to show my support,” Associated Students President Michael Pratt said.

The CSU Board of Trustees is discussing the tuition increase at its meeting this week, and will vote on the proposal March 21. If passed, undergraduate tuition would increase by $270 per year.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.