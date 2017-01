An Interview with Local Band Creekside





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Description:

An interview with lead singer Grant Sanchez, and bassist Ben Schlotthauer, of the local band, Creekside.

Link:

https://youtu.be/DfTEKwbVGP0