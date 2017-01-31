A pointless education

As a political science major, I don’t believe Math 105 or Physics 100 will help me further my career opportunities. So far, it’s only prevented my GPA from rising to its highest potential.

The pointless courses we take for graduation are meant to broaden our horizons by giving us new material to delve into. But they are only obstacles. Rather than taking Anthropology 113 to fulfill a global cultures requirement, I’d want to learn more about the skills I’ll need for after graduation.

Graduating in four years has become a myth for most students. Sure, some students are able to follow the universal planning sheet down to the last unit, but most of the time students deal with unwanted wait-listed classes to learn things we don’t need.

It’s not just at the CSU or UC level, it’s happening at community colleges as well. Students struggle to get their associates degree from more than just financial issues or difficult courses, it’s the crowded classes and pointless requirements.

There are plenty of people graduating with more than the required 120 units because they are spending extra time in the upper division general education classes they need to graduate.

By taking 12 units a semester, we get the financial aid we all need, so many people take a full class load for the one class they actually need.

Only 19 percent of students who attend college for four years graduate on time, according to Complete College. The additional $3,500 a semester that students are paying is one of the severe issues with taking six years to graduate.

The proposed Graduation Initiative that is supposed to occur by 2025 will increase the six-year graduation rate for first-time college students attending CSU’s to 70 percent. This is only increasing the four-year graduation rate for first-time college students to 40 percent.

What’s the point of these extra classes when they just push graduation further away? While focusing on trying to complete general education courses that many people dread, the importance of taking the classes for each individual major is minimized.

Coming from a college student whose GPA was brought down due to rigorous general education courses, it might be safe to say that most students just want to be experts in the fields they are trying to pursue.

Rachel Reyes can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news onTwitter.