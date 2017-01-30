Piece of mind: What is Art?

What is art to the Chico State Student?

“I am biased, seeing as I consider myself an author. However, when I think of what I consider to be art, I find myself thinking more of what I do not see as art. Everything in life has an apparent beauty that classifies it as art, with a few exceptions,” said Connor Frietzsche, first-year English education major. “Everyone sees the world through their own eyes so for me to say that one thing classifies as art and that another thing does not would be extremely egotistical of me.”

“What was the artist thinking when they thought up the idea to create what they created, how much thought went into it?” sophomore marketing major Shant Anassian said. “Art needs no validation. Art is viewed by many people in many ways. Its opinion belongs to its viewer.”

“Creativity. Art is a way to express creativity without using words,” first-year child development and social work major Kiara Shuster said. “I think it’s an outlet, at least for me, to express feelings on paper without explaining myself.”

Kyra Stemplinger can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.