The student news site of California State University, Chico

Piece of mind: What is Art?

Shant Anassian, sophomore marketing major. Photo credit: Kyra Stemplinger

Shant Anassian, sophomore marketing major. Photo credit: Kyra Stemplinger

Kyra Stemplinger
January 30, 2017
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






What is art to the Chico State Student?

“I am biased, seeing as I consider myself an author. However, when I think of what I consider to be art, I find myself thinking more of what I do not see as art. Everything in life has an apparent beauty that classifies it as art, with a few exceptions,” said Connor Frietzsche, first-year English education major. “Everyone sees the world through their own eyes so for me to say that one thing classifies as art and that another thing does not would be extremely egotistical of me.”

Connor Frietzsche, first-year English education major. Photo credit: Kyra Stemplinger

“What was the artist thinking when they thought up the idea to create what they created, how much thought went into it?” sophomore marketing major Shant Anassian said. “Art needs no validation. Art is viewed by many people in many ways. Its opinion belongs to its viewer.”

Shant Anassian, sophomore marketing major. Photo credit: Kyra Stemplinger

“Creativity. Art is a way to express creativity without using words,” first-year child development and social work major Kiara Shuster said. “I think it’s an outlet, at least for me, to express feelings on paper without explaining myself.”

Kiara Shuster, first-year child development and social work major. Photo credit: Kyra Stemplinger

Kyra Stemplinger can be reached at [email protected] or @TheOrion_News on Twitter.

 

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    News

    Chico State student meets President Obama

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Columns

    Racism now trending

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

  • Piece of mind: What is Art?

    Arts & Entertainment

    The Kyle Gass Band shreds at Lost on Main.

  • Campus

    Students targeted for sex work

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Piece of mind: What is Art?