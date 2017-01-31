The student news site of California State University, Chico

Student cuts man in confrontation

Police blotter Photo credit: Miles Huffman

Jacqueline Morales
January 31, 2017
Chico Police Department

Call Type: Disturbance
Tuesday 10:38 a.m., 1936 Elm Street
Male with a shopping cart laying on the sidewalk yelling to the air. Potential threat, might hurt someone walking by out of anger.

Call Type: Refusing to leave

Tuesday 8:45 a.m., 1057 Park Avenue
Homeless subject living under a building. Landowner has asked subject to leave but he refused.

Call Type: Information to citizen

Wednesday 10:13 a.m, 3105 Esplanade
Report of hate crime. Victim found his bedding wrapped in plastic with various profanity written on it. Suspect has been evicted from house with restraining order.

Call Type: Refusing to leave
Wednesday 7:30 a.m., 722 Mangrove Avenue

Male subject sleeping in front of business was asked by the owner to leave but he refused to.

Call Type: Defraud an innkeeper
Thursday 7:40 a.m., 540 Main Street
Three males refused to pay bill. One subject was still in the business while two left on their bikes in different directions.

Call Type: Verbal Dispute
Thursday 8:08 a.m., 156 E. Eaton Road

Victim located his stolen bike at the store with suspect. Victim has serial proof of ownership. Bike theft ticket $800.

Call Type: Information to Citizen
Friday 7:56 a.m., 1460 Humboldt Road

Just released from jail and claims his property was stolen.

Call Type: Juvenile problem
Friday 9:06 a.m., 2253 Humboldt Road
Special needs student accessed the “Knife Drawer.” He cut an individual during a confrontation. Student was suspended.

Call Type: Suspicious Vehicle

Saturday 7:22 a.m., 466 Panama Avenue
Small blue Ford truck drove into bike path. Suspicion of drug sale.

Call Type: TRO Violation
Saturday 7:58 a.m., 729 Nord Avenue

Victim has a restraining order against her ex. He has showed up sometime during the night and has his car parked outside. .

Call Type: Harassment
Saturday 11:34 a.m., 2300 Mariposa Avenue
Victim received death threats on his cellphone from an old friend. Victim was given information on a restraining order.

University Police Department

Call type: Suspicious Circumstance
Wednesday 1:28 p.m., Unknown Address
A potential job offer was emailed after it has been posted in a flyer in Holt Hall. Subject requested UPD to investigate after the business could not be contacted.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 1:36 p.m., Orion Office
Subject lingering in office, refusing to leave. Non student wants The Orion to write story.

Call Type: Burglary
Thursday 4:36 p.m., Aymer J Hamilton Hall
Four to six high school age boys caught stealing a wallet.

Call Type:Suspicious Subject
Thursday 5:26 p.m., Whitney Hall
Subject seen taking bike seat off a bike.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject
Friday 10:55 p.m., Whitney Hall
Suspicious Subject entered building without signing in.

Call Type: Drunk in public
Friday 11:37 p.m., Whitney Hall
Subject outside loading area ramp. Released to Medical Personnel.

Call Type: Assault
Saturday 10:37 p.m., Bell Memorial Union
Passerby witnessed someone get jumped.

Call Type: Suspicious Circumstance
Saturday 11:04 p.m., Phi Kappa Tau house.
Excessive noise, music and yelling.

Jacqueline Morales can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @lovejackshawty on Twitter

