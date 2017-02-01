Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

Student Protestors strung their banner at Kendall hall to protest the proposed tuition hikes. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Students for Quality Education gathered today at Trinity Commons to protest the proposed fall semester tuition hikes.

The event began with several speeches from both students and faculty.

“I believe that tuition should not be raised because the CSU is the university for the people,” junior, SQE member, Radhika Kataria said.

Associated Students Vice President, Vu Nquyen, agreed with Kataria regarding the unjust rising costs of tuition.

“On top of that we have to face rising costs of textbooks and housing and on top of that they want us out in four years,” Nguyen said.

Students took their banners and signs, marched to the administration building, chanting “No Cuts! No Fees! Education should be free!”

The Protestors then strung their banner at Kendall Hall’s entrance and marched through Kendall Hall, chanting “The students united will never be divided.”

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.