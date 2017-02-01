The student news site of California State University, Chico

Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

Student Protestors strung their banner at Kendall hall to protest the proposed tuition hikes. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Student Protestors strung their banner at Kendall hall to protest the proposed tuition hikes. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
February 1, 2017
Filed under Administration, Breaking News, Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students for Quality Education gathered today at Trinity Commons to protest the proposed fall semester tuition hikes.

The event began with several speeches from both students and faculty.

“I believe that tuition should not be raised because the CSU is the university for the people,” junior, SQE member, Radhika Kataria said.

Associated Students Vice President, Vu Nquyen, agreed with Kataria regarding the unjust rising costs of tuition.

“On top of that we have to face rising costs of textbooks and housing and on top of that they want us out in four years,” Nguyen said.

Students took their banners and signs, marched to the administration building, chanting “No Cuts! No Fees! Education should be free!”

The Protestors then strung their banner at Kendall Hall’s entrance and marched through Kendall Hall, chanting “The students united will never be divided.”

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Jan. 30

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

  • Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

    Arts & Entertainment

    The Kyle Gass Band shreds at Lost on Main.

The student news site of California State University, Chico
Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes