Our Democracy website launched

Our Democracy website's home page. Photo credit: Chico State's Our Democracy website.

In the wake of a turbulent election season, Chico State has created Our Democracy for students and faculty to equip themselves to engage in the political dialogue.

Tensions have been high with some students upset about the election’s results and others not able to comfortably celebrate their candidate’s victory.

The website was created to, preemptively, answer questions for both students and faculty about how the election might affect them.

“A lot of people have questions, but if we don’t start providing resources then people will start thinking, well what do I do,” Drew Calandrella, Vice President of Student Affairs, said.

Together, the Cross-Cultural Leadership Center and Student Leadership Center will be putting on events around campus to assist students with any concerns they might have.

Our Democracy’s main goal is to help students and faculty.

“To be engaged in fruitful conversation where both sides can express their ideas, and values” said “CC” Carter, director of Student Life and Leadership.

Just like how the political landscape is ever changing, Our Democracy will aim to serve the current needs of students and faculty as they arise.

“It is evolving, so any suggestions you have would be more than welcome,” says Drew Calandrella.

Our Democracy will continue to be updated with new resources and information for students.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.