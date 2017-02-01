Chico State students march against tuition increase
February 1, 2017
Students for Quality Education organized a student protest against the proposed tuition increase.
The CSU Board of Trustees will vote on the proposal at its March 21 meeting.
If passed, CSU undergraduates would pay $270 more in tuition per year.
