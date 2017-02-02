The student news site of California State University, Chico

Retired business lecturer dies at 100

The late retired lecturer Elsie Hibdon is remembered by Chico State with a temporary plaque that lies under the university flags. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

The late retired lecturer Elsie Hibdon is remembered by Chico State with a temporary plaque that lies under the university flags. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

Bianca Quilantan
February 2, 2017
Chico State flags hung at half-staff on Feb. 2, in honor of retired business lecturer Elsie Hibdon. She taught in the College of Business for 11 years and died on Jan. 13. She was 100.

Hibdon moved to Chico in 1946, when her husband George Hibdon was discharged from the U.S. Army, a Chico State announcement stated. They lived in the first veterans housing units on Legion Avenue, where Whitney Hall is now located.

Chico State honors retired lecturer Elsie Hibdon’s memory by waving the university flags at half-staff. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald

 

While living in Chico, she attended Chico State and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business education and a teaching credential. She also received a master’s degree in business education.

During her teaching career, she taught business classes at local schools such as Chico Junior High and Bidwell Junior High. She also worked as a substitute at Chico State.

Hibdon was later hired at Chico State in 1969 as a part-time lecturer in the business education department. She taught until retiring in 1980.

A service will be held, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bianca Quilantan can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @biancaquilan on Twitter.

