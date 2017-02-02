The student news site of California State University, Chico

Falling crime numbers in Chico

The number of complaints filed against officers has been declining. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
February 2, 2017
In a press conference on Jan. 26, Chief of Police, Michael O’Brien, released various crime statistics for 2016.

Violent crime rates in Chico are down 16 percent since 2015. Total crime is down 5 percent from 2015.

“Most Californian communities are not seeing a decrease they are seeing an increase [in crime],” O’Brien said.

In 2016 police responded to 72,952 calls, but out of those, only 51 required the use of forces by officers.

Police Use of Force Statistics

Chico P.D. only uses force in .0007% of responses. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Complaints against the Chico Police Department have been declining in recent years as well. 2016 marks an all-time low in the past six years.

The number of victims of crimes is also declining. There were 4,405 victims of crimes in 2015 compared to 4,176 in 2016.

The Chico Police department is reporting falling numbers in many areas, let this trend continue into 2017.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

