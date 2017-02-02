‘Cats win in a thriller





Filed under Basketball, Sports

Freshman Justin Briggs scored a season-high 19 points in 22 minutes of action in a win over the Cal State San Bernadino Coyotes Jan. 27 at home.

Briggs set the tone early with two huge dunks with 14 points in the first half, and led his team throughout the game along with junior guard Jalen Mcferren.

A lot of “Oohs and “Aahs” were heard from the crowd as Mcferren sliced through the defense, scoring on 3-pointers and acrobatic lay-ups. The athletic point guard, who had a team-high 24 points, has really come into his own this season, looking comfortable and confident at all times on the court.

Chico State led for the entire second half, but the Coyotes refused to give up. They brought the game within 4 points with exactly 10 minutes to go. However, Mcferren and Briggs were able to keep the ‘Cats rolling with their strong play. Mcferren hit an open 3 to put the ‘Cats up 7 and then made two free throws on the next possession. The game stayed close for a while until Briggs blocked a shot and then hit a lay up on the other end with 6 minutes to play. From then on the team cruised to a victory, winning 87-70.

The team is now 17-3 and holds a share of first place in the CCAA. They have won 11 of their last 12 games and look to continue their dominance with a win against the UC San Diego Tritons Jan. 28.

