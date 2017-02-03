The student news site of California State University, Chico

SWAT team prepares for raid

SWAT team waiting to conduct raid. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

SWAT team waiting to conduct raid. Photo credit: Daniel Wright

Daniel Wright
February 3, 2017
Filed under Breaking News, Campus, Crime, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chico police SWAT team and emergency medical services were waiting early this morning in the university stadium parking lot.

Approximately 15 SWAT officers armed with assault weapons, shields, and battering rams, were waiting in a Chico State parking lot.

They were holding for additional intelligence to be gathered before moving forward to execute a search warrant.

At 8:35 this morning the SWAT team, along with police officers and EMS, moved out riding their light armored vehicle to execute a search warrant on East First Ave.

Chico PD was not available for further comments Friday afternoon.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Administration

    Students and faculty gather to protest tuition hikes

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photo of the day

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Columns

    OrionScopes: Week of Jan. 30

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Administration

    Chico State to pay former employee to work elsewhere

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Columns

    Surviving as a vegan in college

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Columns

    #WomensMarch was disappointing

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Columns

    Rightfully marching on

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Community

    Marchers fill Chico streets

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Columns

    News sources do not seek the truth

  • SWAT team prepares for raid

    Arts & Entertainment

    365 Chico ends with surprising discoveries

The student news site of California State University, Chico
SWAT team prepares for raid