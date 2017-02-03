SWAT team prepares for raid

Chico police SWAT team and emergency medical services were waiting early this morning in the university stadium parking lot.

Approximately 15 SWAT officers armed with assault weapons, shields, and battering rams, were waiting in a Chico State parking lot.

They were holding for additional intelligence to be gathered before moving forward to execute a search warrant.

At 8:35 this morning the SWAT team, along with police officers and EMS, moved out riding their light armored vehicle to execute a search warrant on East First Ave.

Chico PD was not available for further comments Friday afternoon.

Daniel Wright can be reached at newseditor@theorion.com or @Danny_W_Chico on Twitter.